Trump blasts 'disgruntled' Comey, McCabe; suggests they 'committed many crimes'

President Trump blasted James Comey early Monday, criticizing the former FBI chief and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for allegedly lying to Congress, suggesting they “committed many crimes!”

In a morning tweet Monday, just hours after Comey’s first interview since his termination aired, the president ripped Comey for his handling of the Clinton email probe, and said he based his decisions throughout the investigation on 2016 presidential poll numbers.

“Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and others, committed many crimes!” Trump tweeted.

“Senator G” appears to reference Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Grassley, who, during Comey’s testimony before the committee last June, asked whether Comey had ever been an anonymous source to the media—a topic Trump hit again last month.

Comey testified last year that after he was fired from his post, he asked his “close friend,” Columbia University Law Professor Daniel Richman, to share the contents of a memo with notes of one of his first meetings with Trump.

COMEY RIPS OBAMA FOR COMMENTS ON CLINTON CASE: HE 'JEOPARDIZED' DOJ

“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of a memo with a reporter,” Comey testified. “I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”

As the for the “poll numbers,” during the exclusive interview on ABC News with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday night, when discussing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Comey referenced poll numbers.

“All of us were operating in a world where the polls were showing Donald Trump had no chance,” Comey said, referring to the weeks and months leading up to the election.

In an excerpt of his book, obtained by The New York Times, Comey wrote: “It is entirely possible that, because I was making decisions in an environment where Hillary Clinton was sure to be the next president, my concern about making her an illegitimate president by concealing the restarted investigation bore greater weight than it would have if the election appeared closer or if Donald Trump were ahead in all polls. But I don’t know.”

Trump has criticized Comey in the days leading up to the airing of the interview, and the release of his memoir “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” set to hit bookstores Tuesday.

Trump ripped Comey as an “untruthful slime ball,” a “leaker” and a “liar.”

As for McCabe, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired the deputy director just days before he became eligible to collect his pension. Last Friday, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a damning report on McCabe that led to his firing. The report said that McCabe leaked a self-serving story to the press and later lied about it to Comey and federal investigators.

“DOJ just issued McCabe report –which is a total disaster. He LIED! LIED! LIED! McCabe was totally controlled by Comey—McCabe is Comey!! No collusion, all made up by this den of thieves and lowlifes!” Trump tweeted Friday.