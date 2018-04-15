Politicians lead show of support for Barbara Bush on Twitter

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum led tributes to former first lady Barbara Bush Sunday after a spokesman announced the 92-year-old was in "failing health."

The official @GOP Twitter account tweeted: "Our entire RNC family offers prayers of comfort and peace for Barbara Bush and the entire Bush family."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted that Bush "is a comfort to her friends & family teaching us all how to live full of faith, love & humor."

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tweeted Sunday that Bush is "a woman of great faith, great strength, and an unwavering love of country.

"Our country is better because of former First Lady Barbara Bush," Haley added.

Former Republican U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, now the permanent U.S. representative to NATO, described Bush as "one of America's most-loved women."

"Barbara Bush has a character that is as big, inspiring and iconic as Texas," the state's governor, Greg Abbott, said in a statement. "Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for Barbra and the entire Bush family during this time."



Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., paid tribute to Bush as "a graceful First Lady who has dedicated her life to improving education and promoting literacy", while Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called her "an incredible First Lady and a great American."

Longtime Republican political consultant Rick Wilson described Bush as "an icon" whose "fierce love for her family transcended politics." Ohio Gov. John Kasich called her "a woman of grace, humility and great compassion."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said he was "praying" for Bush and her family and called her "a special woman, whose great faith and love for her country inspires us all."

Dana Perino, former White House press secretary under George W. Bush and host of Fox News' "The Daily Briefing," tweeted: "Barbara Bush has taught us all so much. Courageous, joyful, patriotic, faithful, charitable, studious, hilarious. There are not enough characters to describe her character."

Chelsea Clinton, whose father Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush in the 1992 presidential election, tweeted that she was "[k]eeping Barbara Bush and her family in my heart and prayers.

"I will never forget how kind she was to me on every occasion we met, and how fondly the White House staff always spoke of her," she added.