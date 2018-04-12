Trump reportedly plans to pardon Scooter Libby

President Trump is reportedly prepared to pardon Scooter Libby, the former chief of staff for Vice President Dick Cheney.

Trump has already signed off on the pardon for Libby, who was convicted of lying to the FBI and obstruction of justice in 2007, according to ABC News.

Libby was ensnared in the investigation into who leaked the name of Valerie Plame, a former CIA operative.

He had his sentence commuted by President George W. Bush.

Earlier this year, Trump handed a pardon to Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt after he refused a judge’s order to stop throwing suspected illegal immigrants in jail.