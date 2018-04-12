Trump coy about timing of US strikes on Syria, says 'attack' could 'be very soon or not so soon at all'

President Trump on Thursday pushed back at critics who accused him of telegraphing a U.S. strike on Syria and wondered when the world would thank the U.S. for routing ISIS.

Trump denied saying when - or even if - the U.S. would strike the Assad regime over suspicion is used chemical weapoins to attack its own people.

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place,” the president tweeted. “Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

Trump also talked up the United States efforts to eradicate ISIS in the Middle East, suggesting countries should be more appreciative of America.

“In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS,” Trump said. “Where is our ‘Thank you America?’”

The president on Wednesday seemed to confirm future U.S. strikes in Syria when he tweeted that missiles fired at Syria “will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’”

TRUMP WARNS KREMLIN ABOUT COUNTERING A US STRIKE IN SYRIA

Trump’s threat followed remarks from Russia's ambassador to Lebanon, who reportedly said told a Hezbollah television station this week that Russia would shoot down American missiles fired at Syrian government targets.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Saturday's suspected poison gas attack took place in a rebel-held town near Damascus amid a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces after the collapse of a truce. Syrian activists, rescuers and medics said the attack in Douma killed at least 40 people, with families found suffocated in their houses and shelters.