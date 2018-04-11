House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announced Wednesday that he is not seeking re-election in November -- a move that comes as the GOP girds for a tough fight to keep control of the House.

Ryan told senior GOP members that he would retire in January after serving out his full term, his office said in a statement.

“After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father. While he did not seek the position, he told his colleagues that serving as speaker has been the professional honor of his life, and he thanked them for the trust they placed in him," Brendan Buck, counselor to the speaker, said in the statement.

Ryan was expected to hold a press conference later Wednesday morning following a meeting with fellow lawmakers.

His decision not to seek re-election follows Ryan playing a key role in passing last year's tax reform bill -- an issue close to his heart and something he has pushed for years. But Ryan has had a rocky relationship with President Trump, and condemned Trump's more controversial moves on a number of occasions during the campaign.

Axios reported that Ryan’s decision was motivated partly by Trump, who has reportedly made the job frustrating for Ryan.

Last month, Trump slammed Congress over the $1.3 trillion spending bill, which Ryan played a key role in crafting, over its failure to include funding for Trump’s border wall and a fix for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA). But they had found common cause on health care and tax reform.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Ryan leaves "a legacy of achievement that nobody can question."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Ryan an "avid advocate for his point of view and for the people of his district."

“Despite our differences, I commend his steadfast commitment to our country," Pelosi said in a statement. "During his final months, Democrats are hopeful that he joins us to work constructively to advance better futures for all Americans."

Ryan ran as 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s running mate, and has gained a reputation over the years as a wonkish figure with a focus on limited government and balanced budgets. He also played a central role in the push to repeal-and-replace ObamaCare, passing numerous bills to defund and replace the controversial 2010 law. The most significant effort to repeal the law fell short in the Senate last summer.

Ryan’s decision comes ahead of a tough midterm election cycle for House Republicans, who are expected to struggle to keep control of the chamber in the face of an enthused Democratic opposition. Polls suggest Democrats are likely to pick up the gavel.

It is unclear to what extent this political environment played into Ryan’s thinking, but one GOP insider told Axios that his move was a "tectonic" shift ahead of the midterms.

“This is going to make every Republican donor believe the House can’t be held," the Republican said.

The move also ignites the race to potentially succeed Ryan should Republicans hold the House in November. That race is expected to be a head-to-head between House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Ryan was not believed to be endangered electorally, but he is in a district that favors Republicans by five points in a swing state.

Fox News' John Roberts, Chad Pergram and Fox Business' Bruce Becker contributed to this report.