Trump's National Guard request for US-Mexico border draws response from surrounding states

As part of his plan to curtail immigrants from illegally coming into the U.S. through the country’s southern border, President Trump has requested National Guard troops to be deployed to the area.

Trump’s move is not totally unusual: both former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush also deployed the Guard to the border in 2010 and 2006, respectively.

Trump has said he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard troops to the southern border to crack down at the “lawlessness that continues” there. So far, about 1,600 troops have been committed to the project.

Trump’s order invoked a federal law called Title 32, under which governors retain command and control of Guard members from their states, with the federal government paying for the deployment.

Here’s a look at how states have responded to the administration’s request.

Arizona

Arizona is set to send about 338 Guard troops to the border, Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, said on Twitter.

He praised the administration’s request for troops to the border, saying it’s a “public safety” issue for Arizona.

“Anything we can do to further bolster these efforts is good news for Arizona and for our national security,” Ducey said.

According to an Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs release, the troops will “provide air support, reconnaissance support, operational support, construction of the border infrastructure and logistical support.”

California

California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, has not yet said how – or if – his state will comply with Trump’s request for troops to the border.

Spokesman Evan Westrup said officials still are reviewing Trump's request.

New Mexico

New Mexico will begin with sending 80 troops to the border but 250 are expected to eventually serve, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

“The safety of all New Mexicans is our first and foremost concern which is why our soldiers will participate in this operation,” Larry Behrens, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, said in a statement, according to the newspaper.

Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, told San Antonio radio station KTSA he plans to send as many as 1,000 troops to the border, though he will start with 250.

“Going forward, Texas will continue to implement robust border security efforts, and this partnership will help ensure we are doing everything we can to stem the flow of illegal immigration,” Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott said the Guard will be armed but wanted to “downplay any notion that would be misinformed that our National Guard are showing up with military bayonets, trying to take on anybody who’s coming across the border because that is not their role,” according to KTSA.

