Florida GOP Gov. Rick Scott running for Senate

Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott will announce plans Monday to run for the Senate against Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, setting up what could be one of the most expensive and highly-watched races in the country.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Scott will formally make the announcement during a morning event in Orlando where he will call Washington "horribly dysfunctional," rail against "career politicians" and call for term limits for members of Congress.

Scott was first elected governor in 2010 but he cannot run again because of term limits.

Nelson is the only statewide elected Democrat and was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000. In 1986, Nelson famously went through NASA training and spent six days orbiting Earth aboard the space shuttle Columbia.

President Trump has urged Scott to seek the seat, including during public events in Florida. During a tour of storm damage during Hurricane Irma in September, the president told reporters: “I hope this man right here, Rick Scott, runs for the Senate.”

Democrats have been anticipating his move for months and have ramped up their criticism, noting that Scott had been forced out as chief executive of Columbia/HCA amid a federal fraud investigation. Although Scott was never charged with any wrongdoing, the health care conglomerate paid a then-record $1.7 billion fine for Medicare fraud.

Democrats also plan to fault Scott over his record while governor, including his initial push for deep budget cuts to education and his back-and-forth position on whether to expand Medicaid.

Scott has also recently been in the national spotlight, amid hurricane recovery efforts and February's school shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Scott last month publicly broke with his longtime allies at the National Rifle Association to sign new gun regulations into law. Scott, a Republican who has received high praise from the NRA in the past, said he was signing the legislation because it’s a “time for all of us to come together, roll up our sleeves and get it done.”

The law raises the minimum purchasing age for buying a rifle from 18 to 21, invokes a three-day waiting period on purchases and enables school employees and many teachers to be armed. It also allows law enforcement to temporarily seize guns from the mentally ill and fund measures like bulletproof glass and metal detectors at schools.

