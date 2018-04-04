Trump to sign proclamation sending National Guard to the border immediately

The Trump administration announced Wednesday that President Trump will sign a proclamation to send the National Guard to the border immediately in response to what the administration described as an "unacceptable" flow of drugs, criminal activity and illegal immigrants

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said at the White House press briefing that it would be done in conjunction with governors and that the administration hopes the deployment begins "immediately."

"Despite a number of steps this administration has taken...we continue to see unacceptable levels of illegal drugs, dangerous gang activity transnational criminal organizations and illegal immigration flow across our border," she said.

"The president has directed that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security work together with our governors to deploy our National Guard to our southwest border to assist the border patrol," she said. "The president will be signing a proclamation to that effect today."

Details about what the National Guard would do, how many would be deployed and for how long were not immediately revealed.

Trump had tweeted earlier Wednesday that he would “be taking strong action today” on the Mexico border, a day after he said that he wants to send the military to secure it until a wall is built.

Arguing that the U.S. border laws “are very weak” compared to Mexico and Canada, he accused Democrats of wanting immigrants “to pour into our country unchecked.”

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush had deployed the National Guard to the border in response to security issues. The Associated Press reported that the White House was considering a model similar to a Bush-era operation, where in 2006 6,000 National Guard troops were sent to assist the border patrol with non-law enforcement duties while additional border agents were hired and trained.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.