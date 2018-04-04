Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify next week on Capitol Hill regarding recent revelations about how the world’s most popular social media site collects and uses people's data, a House committee said Wednesday.

Zuckerberg has said in recent weeks that he would testify, following allegations that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections. He will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11, say leaders of the committee.

“This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions,” said committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., and New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone, the committee’s top Democrat.

Cambridge Analytica worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Facebook purportedly has more than 2 billion active monthly users.

The 33-year-old Zuckerberg, a billionaire who co-founded the company in 2004 while at Harvard, declined a recent request from a United Kingdom parliamentary committee to testify on the matter. But the company reportedly will instead send a top Facebook executive overseas to answer questions.