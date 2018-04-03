Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House

Trump offers support to embattled EPA head

Associated Press
close
President Trump hardens immigration stance. Mike Emanuel reports on the reaction from Congress. Video

Democrats blast Trump's calls for stronger border laws

President Trump hardens immigration stance. Mike Emanuel reports on the reaction from Congress.

WASHINGTON-- President Donald Trump is offering his support to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency who is at the center of swirling ethics questions.

Two administration officials confirmed that the president called Scott Pruitt on Monday and told him that "we've got your back."

Trump urged Pruitt to "keep his head up" and said the White House supported him. The officials said White House chief of staff John Kelly reiterated those sentiments in a call to Pruitt Tuesday morning.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

Pruitt has come under intense scrutiny for his use of a Capitol Hill condominium linked to a prominent Washington lobbyist whose firm represents fossil fuel companies.