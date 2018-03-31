Department of Defense identifies soldier killed in Syria

The Department of Defense (DOD) on Saturday released the identity of an American soldier killed in Syria on Friday.

The soldier was identified as Master Sgt. Johnathan J. Dunbar of Austin, Texas. The 36-year-old was seriously injured after a improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in Manbij, Syria, which is located in the northern part of the war-torn country. He later died of his injuries.

Dunbar was assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command headquarters at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, according to the DOD. He is the first U.S. soldier to die in action in Syria this year.

A British soldier was also killed in the attack. Five others were wounded.

The 36-year-old was first entered the Army in 2005 an an infantryman. He was later assigned to the 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, at Fort Bragg. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, and, in 2009, transitioned to Fort Hood in Texas. He served as a Squad Leader for four years will at Fort Bragg.

Dunbar was decorated -- some of his awards include the bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal and the Good Conduct Medal, among other awards.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.