Hillary Clinton's $25G for Rutgers speech was less than school paid 'Snooki'

Hillary Clinton has been known to make huge sums in speaking fees, but Thursday’s reported payment may sound like she was short-changed.

Clinton was paid $25,000 to speak at Rutgers University about being targeted as a woman in politics, the upcoming elections and the Trump administration, among other topics, NJ.com reported.

But the money she made seemed to be considerably less than some other high-profile guests who've spoken at the New Jersey school.

For example, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, of “Jersey Shore” fame, was paid $32,000 for her Rutgers appearance in 2011. Students paid for her appearance using money from the student activity fees undergraduates pay at the school, according to NJ.com.

Polizzi didn’t offer any political talking points, but told students: “Study hard, but party harder.”

Rutgers also paid Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison $30,000 to speak in 2011 and the university shelled out $35,000 for former White House press secretary and longtime PBS journalist Bill Moyers, NJ.com reported.

And while Clinton's fee for Thursday’s speech was nothing to scoff at, it was considerably smaller than what she reportedly received for apearances in past years.

Clinton, at one point, was asking for $275,000 to speak at a University of Missouri luncheon, according to the Washington Post. In 2008, she was reportedly paid $225,000 by the futures brokerage firm CME Group.

Nonetheless, Clinton probably isn’t paying any mind to her speaking fees. The former presidential candidate sold 300,000 copies of her book “What Happened” in just its first week of release, according to Time magazine.