Facing backlash, California county rescinds homeless shelter plan

Facing a public backlash, supervisors in Orange County, Calif., on Tuesday rescinded their plan for emergency homeless shelters in three cities.

The homeless shelters in Irvine, Huntingtin Beach and Laguna Niguel were to house up to 400 people, the Orange County Register reported.

Laguna Niguel ranks seventh among the nation’s wealthiest cities, according to a 2016 Register report.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote undid its March 19 approval of the three-city homeless plan, which would have located 200 homeless people in Irvine, then 100 in Huntington Beach and 100 in Laguna Niguel, if needed.

The vote was met with swift and widespread pushback. Within a day, the Irvine and Laguna Niguel city councils voted to sue the county, and Irvine filed its lawsuit on Monday.

At least 250 protesters rallied outside Irvine City Hall on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. By Tuesday, thousands, mostly from Irvine, protested the board’s plan, the Register reported.

More than 24,000 people have reportedly signed two petitions opposing the plan.

