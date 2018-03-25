GOP Rep. Ryan Costello drops bid for re-election

Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., will not seek reelection in November, the two-term congressman confirmed Sunday.

"At this moment in time running for reelection is not the prudent course of action," Costello told MSNBC. "And I say that after a lot of deliberation. It's been a very tough decision for me to make, but I think I'm making the right decision."

Costello is withdrawing from the GOP primary contest for Pennsylvania's 6th District set for May 15, despite filing paperwork this week to have his name placed on the ballot.

The Republican's decision to seek employment in the private sector rather than mount a costly re-election bid follows the U.S. Supreme Court declining to hear a GOP challenge to the state's congressional map, which many operatives believe favors Democrats.

It also comes as Democrat Conor Lamb clinched victory by 627 votes against Republican Rick Saccone in a special election for Pennsylvania's 18th congressional district earlier in March.

Click for more from the Washington Examiner.