Trump mulls veto of $1.3 trillion spending bill over lack of border wall, DACA

President Trump on Friday threatened to veto a $1.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress over its failure to include a deal that would include protection for illegal immigrants brought to the country as children in return for funding for a wall on the southern border.

Trump tweeted that he was considering the veto, saying that recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program “have been totally abandoned by the Democrats.”

Trump repealed the program last year, giving Congress a window to come up with a legislative fix.

The White House has tried to use the DACA issue to convince Democrats to support approximately $25 billion in funding for Trump’s central campaign promise. But the deal that passed Congress includes only $1.6 billion for border measures -- much of which is repairs to already existing fencing.