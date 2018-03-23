Expand / Collapse search
SENATE

Senate passes $1.3 trillion spending bill, averting another government shutdown

By Benjamin Brown | Fox News
The Senate voted 65-32 to pass a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, averting a government shutdown overnight Friday.

In a vote just after midnight Friday, the Senate voted to pass a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, averting a government shutdown while paving the way for the next funding fight ahead of the midterm elections.

The House had approved its version Thursday in a bipartisan tally of 256-167. The Senate passed its bill 65-32.  

The sweeping deal, which will fund the government until September, increases military and domestic programs, delivering federal funds throughout the country, but exceeds budget caps -- adding about a $1 trillion to the national debt.

The bill will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature or veto.

Benjamin Brown is a reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bdbrown473.