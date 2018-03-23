BET boots journalist from Michelle Obama conference

Talk about going Postal.

The BET Network booted a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist from its conference for publishing a Q&A with Michelle Obama sparking a social media storm.

The network had invited the Washington Post’s Robin Givhan to its syntactically questionable “Leading Women Defined” conference in Bal Harbour, Fla., but then demanded she leave after she published her article, claiming that Obama’s talk had been conducted in a “sacred space.”

Givhan — the Washington Post’s fashion critic, who was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism in 2006 — posted a piece Wednesday quoting Obama discussing her campaign experiences in 2008: “I couldn’t count on my husband’s campaign to protect me; I had to protect myself.”

Despite her qualifications, Obama was dismayed at being asked if she could handle being first lady.

