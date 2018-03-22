Karen McDougal, former Playboy model, describes alleged Trump affair

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal said Thursday that she did in fact have a sexual relationship with Donald Trump before he was president, going so far as to call it a “consensual, loving relationship.”

McDougal told CNN she had seen Trump “many dozens of times” in a 10-month period beginning in 2006, and that they had been intimate during this time.

The interview came just days after the model sued American Media Inc. to be released from a 2016 agreement that prevented her from speaking about the alleged affair she had with Trump.

McDougal was paid $150,000 for her story that never was published.

She said she saw Trump at least five times a month, and that he would even reimburse her for flights for what she says was done to eliminate a paper trail.

McDougal said she was unaware that Trump saw other women, aside from his wife, during this alleged affair.

Trump also has been accused by adult film actress Stormy Daniels for another alleged affair.

Trump vehemently has denied these claims.

Fox News’ Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.