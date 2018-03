Andrew McCabe controversies, from the Trump text scandal to his wife's failed campaign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on March 16.

McCabe was fired just days before he was slated to retire from the bureau, meaning he may not be able to collect his full pension benefits upon his departure.

FBI disciplinary officials reportedly recommended McCabe's firing. His departure comes ahead of a yet-to-be-released inspector general investigation that's allegedly critical of his handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe, the Associated Press reported.

The news comes after McCabe was removed from his second-in-command post at the bureau and announced he was going on “terminal leave" in January.

Republicans have long voiced conflict-of-interest complaints over McCabe's ties to the Democratic Party, including his wife's having received donations for a failed 2015 Senate run from a group tied to former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Here's what you need to know about McCabe's FBI career and the controversies that have followed.

What should I know about McCabe’s FBI career?

McCabe started at the FBI in 1996 as a special agent and has “held leadership positions in the Counterterrorism Division, the National Security Branch and the Washington Field Office,” the FBI says.

In July 2015, a press release announced that then-FBI Director James Comey had appointed McCabe associate deputy director. Comey named McCabe the bureau’s deputy director in January 2016.

“Andy’s 19 years of experience, combined with his vision, judgment and ability to communicate, make him a perfect fit for this job,” Comey said in a statement at the time.

After President Donald Trump fired Comey, McCabe was acting director of the FBI from May 9, 2017, until Aug. 2, 2017. Trump’s pick to replace Comey, Christopher Wray, was sworn in the same day.

What about his handling of the Clinton email probe?

The inspector general's office, which for more than a year investigated the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation, has concluded that McCabe authorized FBI officials to speak with a journalist for an October 2016 story in The Wall Street Journal, according to The New York Times.

Though Trump has called McCabe biased, the story in question suggested that FBI officials wanted to more actively probe the Clinton Foundation but were discouraged from more aggressive steps by the Obama Justice Department.

However, a source told The Associated Press that McCabe is suspected of having not been forthcoming with officials from the inspector general's office who were investigating the media leak — an allegation he has denied.

In January, The Journal reported that McCabe knew of thousands of emails related to the Clinton investigation for at least a month before Comey told Congress about them.

The day he was fired, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that "the FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability."

In response, McCabe said that his firing was a part of the Trump administration's "war on the FBI," adding that he was being singled out because of the "role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey."

What is the “Andy” text message?

FBI agent Peter Strzok was dismissed from Mueller’s Russia probe after being linked to a number of anti-Trump messages, including those calling Trump a “menace” and a “loathsome human.”

An Aug. 15, 2016, text message Strzok sent to FBI lawyer Lisa Page apparently references an “insurance policy” against Trump winning the 2016 election.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office - that there’s no way he gets elected - but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok said in the text message. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

The “Andy” mentioned in the text was possibly a reference to McCabe.

What about his wife’s State Senate campaign?

McCabe’s wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, ran for a Virginia State Senate seat in 2015. The political action committee for then-Virginia Governor McAuliffe, a Democrat and Clinton ally, donated $467,500 to her campaign, while the Virginia Democratic party gave $207,788, The Journal reported. Andrew McCabe was associate deputy director of the FBI at the time.

McCabe “played no role, attended no events, and did not participate in fundraising or support of any kind,” the FBI told The Journal in a statement. “Months after the completion of her campaign, then-Associate Deputy Director McCabe was promoted to Deputy, where, in that position, he assumed for the first time, an oversight role in the investigation into Secretary Clinton’s emails.”

Trump has been critical of the donations.

Dr. McCabe later lost the race to her Republican opponent, incumbent Dick Black.

