Hillary Clinton fractures wrist after slipping in India resort bathtub, report says

Hillary Clinton's visit to India suffered another setback this week as the former secretary of state fractured her wrist after slipping in the bathtub at the five-star resort where she was staying, according to a report by DNA India.

The website reported that Clinton was taken to a hospital in the city of Jodphur at around 5 a.m. local time Wednesday. Clinton underwent an X-ray and a CT scan that confirmed a hairline fracture of her right wrist.

The Times of India reported that Clinton had been given a plaster bandage and advised to go for another checkup in three days. The injury does not impact Clinton's ability to travel.

The Times of India and DNA India both reported that Clinton had been treated for pain in her right hand since she arrived in Jodphur Tuesday afternoon. The pain forced her to cancel a planned visit to the 15th-century Mehrangarh Fort Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the week, video showed Clinton slipping on stairs twice as she visited the Jahaz Mahal in the ancient city of Mandu. Clinton appeared to use her right had to catch herself on the stairs, but it was not immediately clear whether this fall was the source of her injury.

At the time of her injury, Clinton was staying at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which houses the onetime ruling family of Jodphur and also functions as a hotel -- offering rooms from $700 per night.

Clinton attracted controversy earlier in her visit to India. At a conference in Mumbai over the weekend, she again suggested that racism and misogyny were explanations for her loss in the 2016 presidential election.

"I won the places that represent two-thirds of America's gross domestic product," Clinton said. "So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And [President Trump's] whole campaign, 'Make America Great Again,' was looking backwards."

"You know, you didn't like black people getting rights, you don't like women, you know, getting jobs," she went on. "You don't want, you know, to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are."

Clinton also claimed that white women voted for Trump because they succumbed to "a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should."