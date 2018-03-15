Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, files for divorce

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from her husband, President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., on Thursday in New York City.

As first reported by the New York Post Page Six on Thursday and confirmed by Fox News, the president’s daughter-in-law filed in an uncontested proceeding in Manhattan Supreme Court, meaning she does not expect a legal battle over custody of their five children or assets.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.” - Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump

Vanessa and Trump Jr. were married in 2005. Page Six reported earlier this week that the couple has been struggling through marital problems.

The White House declined to comment to Fox News.

Last month, Vanessa was taken to the hospital after receiving a letter containing white powder that was later deemed to be non-hazardous, New York City police told Fox News.

The president’s daughter-in-law opened the letter addressed to Donald Jr. in the couple’s Manhattan apartment. It is still unclear what the white powder was.

He tweeted at that time that he was “thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

Trump Jr. ditched his Secret Service detail for a period of time in September, reportedly because he wanted more privacy. Sources told Page Six that Vanessa is a private person.

But his detail was reactivated about a week later.