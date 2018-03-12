Photo of Biden talking to homeless man goes viral: report

A photograph of Joe Biden, the former vice president, talking to a homeless man outside a movie theater on Thursday evening went viral and was shared over 110,000 times on Facebook by early Monday, Fox 5 DC reported.

Biden was reportedly seen taking his granddaughter to a movie theater in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The photo was shared on social media by a public affairs consultant, Paul Equale. The picture was taken by Caleb Baca, the report said.

"I'm not exactly sure what he gave the homeless man, but he appeared to write something down on a piece of paper inside the movie theater, which he then proceeded to give the homeless man outside," Baca told Fox 5 DC.

Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential presidential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.

Huddled in his newly opened office steps from the U.S. Capitol last month, Biden began a planning meeting for his new diplomacy center by addressing the elephant in the room.

He said he was keeping his 2020 options open, considering it a real possibility. He insisted he had made no decision, and didn’t need to yet, according to five people who either attended the meeting or were briefed on it by those who did.

A presidential candidate twice before, Biden would be 78 on Inauguration Day if elected in 2020, a concerning prospect for some Democrats even though he’s only a few years older than Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report