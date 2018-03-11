Trump met with Clinton's impeachment lawyer to assist in Russia probe: report

President Donald Trump is in discussions with President Bill Clinton’s impeachment lawyer about joining the White House legal team, specifically to assist with the special counsel inquiry, according to reports.

Emmet T. Flood, a veteran Washington lawyer, met with Trump in the Oval Office last week, the New York Times first reported. But no decision has yet been made about hiring Flood, the report said.

The move appears to be an acknowledgment that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia is “unlikely to end anytime soon,” two sources close to the president told the Times.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference and possible collusion in the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump obstructed justice related to the probe, Reuters reported.

White House lawyer Ty Cobb since the summer has taken the lead role in the dealing with the special counsel, the Times reported.

Cobb, however, has told friends that he views his position as temporary and does not expect to stay on the job much longer, the report said.

Trump’s personal lawyers, John Dowd and Jay Sekulow, have been negotiating with Mueller over the terms of a presidential interview, the newspaper reported.

Flood is reportedly the only person the White House has been in contact with about the leading role. He had been on the legal team “wish list” of some presidential adviser since last year, the Times reported.

Flood, who is a partner at the law firm Williams & Connolly, turned down an opportunity to represent Trump last summer, the Washington Post reported.

Flood’s law firm also represents Hillary Clinton, including in the email scandal, which could be a possible reason the firm turned down representing Trump as outside counsel, sources told Reuters.

Flood had been one of more than a half-dozen top lawyers to decline representing Trump, the report said.

Though a Republican, Flood represented President Bill Clinton during his 1998 impeachment proceedings, the Post reported. He also previously worked in the White House counsel’s office under George W. Bush and represented Vice President Dick Cheney.

When reached by the Times, the Post and Reuters, the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a spokesperson for the law firm also could not be reached immediately for comment.