Pence: US made 'zero concessions' to bring North Korea to the table

Vice President Pence said Friday that the Trump administration made no concessions to North Korea as a condition for having President Trump meet with Kim Jong Un in the coming months.

"The North Koreans are coming to the table despite the United States making zero concessions, and in close coordination with our allies, we have consistently increased the pressure on the Kim regime," Pence said in a statement.

Following meetings at the White House on Thursday, a South Korean delegation announced that Kim was "committed to denuclearization" and willing to sit down with U.S. officials. Trump is expected to meet with the North Korean leader between now and May, though details about location and protocols have yet to be released.

Pence credited Trump's maximum pressure campaign for the sudden breakthrough in diplomatic efforts to end Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missiles program.