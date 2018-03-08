Porn star Stormy Daniels cashes in on fame amid legal fight with Trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is cashing in on her legal battle with President Trump, as she ramps up a strip club tour across the United States that’s playfully named after Trump’s campaign slogan.

Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford – made headlines across the globe this week by filing a lawsuit Tuesday against the president, claiming a nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2016 about an alleged relationship they had isn’t valid. The White House denies an affair took place.

Meanwhile, Daniels took the stage Wednesday evening before 100 patrons at Thee DollHouse, a strip club in Myrtle Beach. She’s scheduled to dance again at the same club Thursday night.

She has referred to her cross country strip club appearances on social media as “the make America horny again tour."

The Sun News in Myrtle Beach reported that Daniels wore a USA-themed red, white and blue outfit and danced to Lenny Kravitz's "American Woman" during one performance. Customers paid $20 each for photos with her.

Daniels recently posted on Twitter a list of appearances at 26 different strip clubs, with shows in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Louisiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Colorado, Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

Her tour comes as Daniels is keeping her name in the news by filing a lawsuit against Trump in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday alleging a “Hush Agreement.” Daniels, suggesting she wants to talk about her past experiences with Trump, argues her alleged agreement with Trump is invalid because he never signed the document himself.

Daniels and Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed the non-disclosure agreement on Oct. 28, 2016, the suit said. Trump was elected president less than two weeks later.

A copy of the agreement shows Daniels, identified as “Peggy Peterson,” signed the paperwork, but Trump, identified as “David Dennison,” did not.

The lawsuit claims the two had an “intimate relationship” during the summer of 2006 in Lake Tahoe, and it continued “well into the year 2007.”

“He has denied all these allegations," press secretary Sarah Sanders said during Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

Cohen admitted last month that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in October 2016. He said the payment was lawful and not a campaign contribution or campaign expenditure “by anyone.”

An attorney for Cohen told Fox News on Wednesday that Daniels was ordered by an arbitration judge not to sue Trump. Cohen’s attorney argues Daniels violated that by filing her lawsuit Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that the bank used by Cohen to wire the $130,000 to Daniels flagged the transaction as suspicious and reported it to the government.

The adult film actress first detailed her account of an alleged extramarital affair with Trump in 2011 on the celebrity website The Dirty, and it was picked up before the 2016 election by The Smoking Gun.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.