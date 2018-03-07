Hope Hicks tells House Intel one of her email accounts was hacked, source says

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks informed the House Intelligence Committee that one of her email accounts had been hacked, according to an intelligence source.

Fox News has learned the one of Hicks’ old email accounts that she had since college had been hacked -- not her Trump or White House email addresses, according to the source.

Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s longest and most loyal advisers, announced her resignation last week just one day after she spoke to a House intelligence panel.

HOPE HICKS RESIGNING AS WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at the time that her resignation had nothing to do with her testimony.

Hicks reportedly told the panel that she occasionally told “white lies” for Trump but never lied in regards to anything related to the Russian investigation.

The Special Counsel also paid particular attention to Hicks over her involvement in drafting a statement regarding a meeting between Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer.

