Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House

Politicians react to Gary Cohn's White House resignation: 'He was a rare talent'

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
President Trump thanks Cohn for his service to the American people. Video

Gary Cohn to resign as Trump's top economic adviser

President Trump thanks Cohn for his service to the American people.

Gary Cohn, President Trump's chief economic adviser, will resign from his post, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

Cohn has reportedly been discussing his transition out of the administration with Trump for the past several weeks, and he apparently tried getting the president to change course regarding his planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

U.S. National Economic Director Gary Cohn participates in the unveiling of the Trump administration's tax reform proposal in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - HP1ED4Q1E1Y4U

National Economic Director Gary Cohn participates in the unveiling of the Trump administration's tax reform proposal in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S, April 26, 2017.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

His resignation is the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the Trump administration.

FORMER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS, FROM COMEY TO COHN

Trump, in a statement to The New York Times, said Cohn "did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again."

"He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people," Trump said.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn at the U.S. Capitol to meet with House Republicans ahead of their vote on the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein - RC1DDBBAF4B0

President Trump arrives with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn at the U.S. Capitol to meet with House Republicans ahead of their vote on the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2017.  (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

“Gary’s as good as they come," Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said of Cohn's imminent departure. "He was a heavy weight during the tax debate, helping to successfully deliver pro-growth tax reform to the American people. His keen instincts, wisdom and talent will be sorely missed in this administration.”

Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady, the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said "Gary Cohn served the President for all the right reasons – to change the direction of America for the better. He succeeded."

President Trump's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn to resign; reaction and analysis from the 'Special Report' All-Star panel. Video

Political fallout from Gary Cohn's resignation

"Gary was pivotal in getting President Trump’s tax cuts across the finish line and energizing America’s economy. With his partnership and leadership, Congress and the Administration delivered historic tax relief that is helping bring jobs back home and increasing paychecks for families across the country," Brady said. "I am deeply thankful for his service and wish him the best of luck.”

Cohn, according to Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, "has been a strong voice for free markets and one that will be missed."

"His hard work on many of the Administration's biggest pro-growth policy initiatives – particularly tax reform and financial regulatory reform, which I had the opportunity to work with him on – have improved the lives of all Americans and set the stage for even greater economic growth in the future," Hensarling added.

Fox News' Mike Emanuel, Adam Shapiro, Laquasha Banks and Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com.