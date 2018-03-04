Democratic Rep. Danny Davis confirms Farrakhan relationship despite his view on 'the Jewish question'

Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., described his personal relationship with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan in an interview Sunday -- saying, in his own words, “The world is so much bigger than Farrakhan and the Jewish question and his position on that and so forth.”

“I’m a pretty global individual. So I know Farrakhan, I know the Middle East question, I know the Jews and Farrakhan — I know all that, but that’s not what I spend all my time focused on,” Davis told The Daily Caller. “I know Farrakhan, been knowing him for years and years and years and years and years, and every once in a while some writer or somebody will I guess try to think of something to say about Farrakhan, but nah, my world is so much bigger than any of that. I don’t have time for that. I deal with it, you know, when it comes but nah, that’s not a real part of my focus.”

Davis had told The Daily Caller last month he was unbothered by Farrakhan’s inflammatory views, calling him an “outstanding human being.”

“That’s just one segment of what goes on in our world. The world is so much bigger than Farrakhan and the Jewish question and his position on that and so forth. For those heavy into it, that’s their thing, but it ain’t my thing,” Davis said on Sunday.

The Jewish question refers to the debate that unfolded in Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries regarding the status of Jewish people as a minority; the phrase is also commonly associated with the extermination policies of Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler, who believed the extermination of the Jewish people as “the final solution” to the Jewish question, as The Washington Examiner noted.

Davis, who has represented the 7th Congressional District since 1997 and is a former Chicago alderman, did not immediately reply to Fox News’ request for further comment.