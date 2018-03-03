Scaramucci denied White House access, purportedly by Chief Kelly

Anthony Scaramucci, a President Trump supporter who had a brief yet infamous stint as the administration’s communications director, can no longer enter White House grounds without special permission, he confirmed to Fox News on Saturday.

Scaramucci was placed on an “exclusion list” along with other officials fired by the administration and cannot enter the White House complex unless he receives special permission from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. The news was reported first by Bloomberg News.

Scaramucci also told Fox News that he thinks Kelly "lied" about the list when the story first broke, telling staffers to say such a list doesn’t exist.

Bloomberg reported the White House originally dismissed reports that Scaramucci had been denied access. However, later it confirmed the situation after being shown correspondence from Scaramucci stating he was denied access for a Feb. 6 appointment.

The White House said Scaramucci is among a group of former staffers that left “under adverse circumstances” and have been put on an administrative exclusion list.

The White House did not immediately respond Saturday to a Fox News request for comment.

Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, was fired by Kelly just 10 days into his stint as communications director last July.

His dismissal came after “The New Yorker” magazine published an interview in which Scaramucci slammed White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Kelly, on his first day on the job, fired Scaramucci.