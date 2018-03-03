Man dead after shooting himself outside White House, authorities confirm

Authorities said a man who shot himself outside the White House Saturday has died.

The Secret Service announced that "a white male who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head along the north White House fence line" has died.

The Secret Service confirmed there were no other injuries, and it appears none of the gunshots targeted the White House. The man has been identified by the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department, but his name has not been released. Authorities are "working to notify next of kin."

A White House official told Fox News that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the episode, and referred all questions to the Secret Service.

Trump is in Mar-a-Lago and was expected to return to Washington, D.C., later on Saturday. The Secret Service confirmed that no member of the First Family was at the White House when the incident occurred.

White House reporters were put on lockdown in the press briefing room following reports of the shooting.

A witness told The Washington Post a man shot himself within a crowd of some 100 people.

Philipos Melaku-Bello told The Post the gunman was standing on the sidewalk when he heard two shots fired.

“Guns again! Guns again!” a bystander shouted, according to Melaku-Bello.