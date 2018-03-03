Indiana lawmakers look to prohibit practice of eyeball tattooing

The Indiana Legislature has passed a bill to largely ban the practice of sclera tattoos, also know as eyeball tattooing.

The measure comes after news reports last fall about a Canadian model, Catt Gallinger, who had major complications from getting her eyes tattooed a purple hue.

Under the Indiana proposal, according to The Associated Press, tattooists would be barred from coloring the whites of anyone's eyes. An exception would be made for procedures done by licensed health care professionals.

The bill calls for imposition of a fine of up to $10,000 per violation.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Sen. John Ruckelshaus of Indianapolis.

He says he's not aware of any problems in Indiana.

Oklahoma is the only other state with a similar law, according to The AP.

The legislation was sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk for his approval on Thursday following an 82-11 vote in the State House.

It has already been OK'd by the State Senate.

Last year, Gallinger, then 24, sought out a sclera tattoo, which, according to Time magazine, is a relatively new trend in which people get ink injected into their eyeball to turn the sclera, or the white part of the eyeball, a different color.

Her procedure left purple ink oozing out of her eye, which quickly became swollen, infected and painful. She almost lost the eye, Time said.

