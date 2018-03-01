Trump says he will order tariffs on steel, aluminum imports next week

President Trump on Thursday said he plans to institute tariffs on the imports of steel and aluminum next week.

He made the announcement after participating in a listening session with 15 representatives from the steel and aluminum industry at the White House. The president said he had decided on tariffs of 25 percent for steel and 10 percent for aluminum.

"It'll be for a long period of time," Trump said.

The president gave a window into his thinking when he tweeted about the industries Thursday morning.

“Our Steel and Aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world. We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. We want free, fair and SMART TRADE!” he wrote.

Trump has to make decisions on steel by April 11 and on aluminum by April 19.

Participants in Thursday’s closed-door meeting, arranged by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, represented industry companies Arcelor Mittal, U.S. Steel Corporation, Nucor, Evraz, JW Aluminum, Century Aluminum, Chester Roush, Timken Steel, United Aluminum and AK Steel.

Increased foreign production, especially by China, has driven down prices and hurt American producers. The Commerce Department calls the situation a national security threat.

Any action to impose tariffs is likely to escalate simmering tensions with China and other U.S. trading partners. Critics of such a move fear that other countries will retaliate or use national security as a pretext to impose trade penalties of their own. They also argue that sanctions on imports will drive up prices and hurt U.S. automakers and other companies that use steel or aluminum.

The Commerce Department is recommending tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, higher tariffs on imports from specific countries or a quota on imports.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last month offered the president three options:

--Tariffs of 24 percent on all steel and 7.7 percent on aluminum imports from all countries.

--Tariffs of 53 percent on steel imports from 12 countries, including Brazil, China and Russia, and tariffs of 23.6 percent on aluminum imports from China, Hong Kong, Russia, Venezuela and Vietnam. Under this option, the United States would also impose a quota limiting all other countries to the aluminum and steel they exported to the United States last year.

--A quota on steel and aluminum imports from everywhere, limiting each country to 63 percent of the steel and 86.7 percent of the aluminum they shipped to the U.S. last year.

Trump last year ordered an investigation into whether aluminum and steel imports posed a threat to national defense.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and Fox Business’ Blake Burman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.