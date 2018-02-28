Hillary Clinton accuses Trump of 'surrender' over Russian election interference

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday claimed President Trump is not doing enough to prevent future election meddling by the Russians -- even as Republicans fault the Obama administration for allowing the interference to continue during the 2016 race.

“I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming,” Clinton tweeted. “Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?”

Clinton drew attention to a Washington Post story about National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers saying the United States government is “taking steps” to combat the Russians interference “but we’re probably not doing enough.”

Rogers told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russia is still trying to influence U.S. elections and warned that “if we don’t change the dynamic here, this is going to continue.”

A federal grand jury earlier this month indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election, in a case brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that detailed a sophisticated plot to wage “information warfare” against the U.S.

INDICTMENT: REVEALS RUSSIANS ALSO ORGANIZED ANTI-TRUMP RALLIES AFTER ELECTION

The findings surely fueled Clinton's grievances over the 2016 election. She has long blamed Russian interference, as well as former FBI Director James Comey's public statements on her email case and a range of other factors, for her loss.

Yet the Mueller investigation also found some of the Russian activity dates back to 2014, leading Republicans like House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes to claim the Obama administration "failed to act."

Mueller is investigating Russia’s interference in the presidential race. Trump has repeatedly said there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians, who were opposed to Clinton.

The Russian nationals are accused of setting a “strategic goal to sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 presidential election.”

Prosecutors have described a sophisticated operation by Russian organization Internet Research Agency where agents up hundreds of social media accounts using stolen or fictitious identities to make it appear like the accounts were controlled by individuals in the United States.