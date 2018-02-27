Trump backs George P. Bush, Jeb's son, in Texas political race

President Trump on Tuesday endorsed the son of his former GOP primary rival Jeb Bush in a Texas political race.

The president wrote in a tweet that Texas land commissioner George P. Bush “backed me when it wasn’t the politically correct thing to do, and I back him now.”

George P. Bush backed Trump in the 2016 general election. His father, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, his uncle, former President George W. Bush, and his grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, did not support Trump.

Trump and Jeb Bush famously sparred during the presidential primaries, with Trump dismissively labeling Bush “low energy.”

Primaries in Texas are scheduled for March 6. George P. Bush has several Republican opponents in his re-election bid for the Texas land commissioner post.

In a tweet, Trump also announced his support for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, calling him “Trump’s Man in Texas.” He also endorsed Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Texas Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick.

The president also announced his support for Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, amid reports that Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel is going to announce a primary challenge to Wicker. McDaniel challenged incumbent Republican Sen. Thad Cochran in the state’s 2014 primary.

“.@SenatorWicker of Mississippi has been a great supporter and incredible help in getting our massive Tax Cut Bill done and approved,” Trump tweeted. “Also big help on cutting regs. I am with him in his re-election all the way!”