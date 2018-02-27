Parkland student: CNN gave me 'scripted' questions on guns

Colton Haab, a Junior ROTC student and survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., last week, said he was going to participate in the CNN town hall Wednesday night, but decided not to when he said the network provided him with a list of “scripted questions.”

"I expected to be able to ask my questions and give my opinions on my questions," Haab said told a local ABC affiliate, WPLG-TV. "CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions, and it ended up being all scripted."

The left-leaning cable news network denied the charge in a tweet, saying "There is absolutely no truth to this."

Haab said he was asked to prepare a speech and some questions, and he was planning to ask about school safety, and the possibility of using veterans as armed security guards in schools, but was rejected by CNN. He said that after being told he had to ask a scripted question, Haab decided not to attend the town hall.

"I don't think that it's going get anything accomplished. It's not gonna ask the true questions that all the parents and teachers and students have,” Haab said.

Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: After student Colton Haab said a CNN producer insisted he use a question that the network scripted for him, the student’s father, Glenn, forwarded an email to media outlets including Fox News, claiming it served as proof. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Glenn Haab acknowledged he omitted words in that email, but added, “There was nothing malicious behind it.”