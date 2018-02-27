Hope Hicks meets with House panel for closed-door interview in Russia probe

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks met with lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the committee's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Hicks served as the spokeswoman for President Trump's 2016 campaign and is therefore a key eyewitness to Trump's actions over the period of the campaign.

It's unclear how much Hicks will tell the committee. Others who have worked at the White House have refused to answer questions, citing limits on what they can say. Hicks is likely to be asked in particular about the crafting of a response on Air Force One last summer to reports that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in 2016.

Hicks was initially scheduled to testify last month, but her testimony was delayed when questions arose over whether she would cooperate.

"We hope she will be fully cooperative," Rep. Adam Schiff, D- Calif., the top Democrat on the committee, said Monday. "But at this point I don’t know what I can expect except that she will come in soon and that she will be fully cooperative. "

The Associated Press contributed to this report.