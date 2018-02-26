Expand / Collapse search
Michael Wolff abruptly ends TV interview when asked about Trump affair allegation

Washington Examiner
After being asked if he owed an apology to President Trump for a rumor in his explosive book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," Michael Wolff claims that his audio wasn't working and walked off the set. But was it real? Video

"Fire and Fury" Michael Wolff walks off interview, claims tech issue

Michael Wolff, author of the sensational Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House book, abruptly ended an interview with Australia's "Today" show after the anchor asked him about a rumor Wolff spread that President Trump was having an extramarital affair.

During the interview on Monday, anchor Ben Fordham attempted to ask Wolff why he has in recent days backtracked on the allegation.

"You said you were absolutely sure that the president was having an affair and now you say that he’s not," Fordham said.

"Hello?" replied Wolff, indicating he couldn't hear anything in his audio earpiece. "I'm not getting anything."

Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com