Vehicle strikes security barrier by White House, driver apprehended

The Secret Service apprehended a driver Friday afternoon after she plowed her vehicle into a security barricade at a White House entrance.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News that the driver intentionally hit the barricade. But they did not describe it as an attack against the White House, saying the woman suffers from mental problems and the crash was not about President Trump.

The incident nevertheless caused the White House to increase security. It remained on lockdown for about an hour.

The driver was identified as Jessica Ford, a law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News. The woman is 35 years old and from La Vergene, Tennessee, according to a statement from the Secret Service.

"The Secret Service has had previous encounters with the female in the vicinity of the White House resulting in numerous arrests for a variety of criminal violations," the statement said.

She was charged Friday "with numerous criminal violations" and turned over to the District of Columbia police department.

The incident happened as President Trump was hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inside.

Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.

The Secret Service later tweeted that the vehicle, a white minivan, “did not breach” the security barrier, and the female driver was “immediately apprehended.”

“No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House,” the Secret Service tweeted.

The Secret Service also said no shots were fired during the incident.

In a tweet Friday evening, President Trump commended "the great men and women of the" U.S. Secret Service "for a job well done!"

