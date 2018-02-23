Expand / Collapse search
Trump speaks at CPAC -- live blog

Trump rallies GOP ahead of midterms: Don't get complacent

President Trump urges CPAC attendees to keep up their enthusiasm for 2018 elections, warns Democrats will repeal tax cuts, appoint liberal judges and take away Second Amendment rights.

President Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, and touched on the topics of gun reform, immigration and sanctions against North Korea.

Other members of Trump's Cabinet have already appeared at the annual conference, including Vice President Pence, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Foreign conservative politicians, like French politician Marion Maréchal-Le Pen and ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage, are also on the CPAC agenda.

The political conference is being hosted at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.