Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House

Military parade planners eye Veterans Day for event, official says

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
close
Which countries typically hold military parades and are they unusual for the U.S. to hold? Video

Are military parades unusual for the US to hold?

Which countries typically hold military parades and are they unusual for the U.S. to hold?

Plans for President Trump’s requested military parade in the nation’s capital are moving forward after National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster ordered the military to start planning the event for Veterans Day, a senior U.S. official confirmed Friday to Fox News.

Trump has requested that the procession run from the White House to Capitol Hill on the national holiday, which this year coincides with the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The date of the planned parade: Nov. 11.

Spokesman of Vets Assisting Vets shares his thoughts on 'Fox & Friends.' Video

Veteran says military parade is great way to show support

McMaster drafted a memo for the Pentagon earlier this week, reportedly telling Secretary of Defense James Mattis, per a request from Trump, to lay out "concepts of operation for this event," Politico reported, citing a senior administration official.

TRUMP ORDERS MILITARY ‘CELEBRATION’ IN WASHINGTON

Inspiration for a military parade in Washington, D.C., was reportedly first spawned after the president attended France’s Bastille Day as the guest of honor in July. Trump admired the country’s celebrations and called the parade “magnificent.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed on Feb. 6 that Trump requested that the Department of Defense “explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and The Hill's Joe Concha react on 'Hannity' after the president faces backlash for supporting a military parade. Video

Sean Spicer slams media criticisms of military parade idea

“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe,” she added.

BILL MAHER TRIES TO RAIN ON TRUMP’S PARADE

The president made the order in a meeting with top generals in mid-January, according to The Washington Post, citing officials. 

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin and Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.