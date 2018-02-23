Military parade planners eye Veterans Day for event, official says

Plans for President Trump’s requested military parade in the nation’s capital are moving forward after National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster ordered the military to start planning the event for Veterans Day, a senior U.S. official confirmed Friday to Fox News.

Trump has requested that the procession run from the White House to Capitol Hill on the national holiday, which this year coincides with the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The date of the planned parade: Nov. 11.

McMaster drafted a memo for the Pentagon earlier this week, reportedly telling Secretary of Defense James Mattis, per a request from Trump, to lay out "concepts of operation for this event," Politico reported, citing a senior administration official.

Inspiration for a military parade in Washington, D.C., was reportedly first spawned after the president attended France’s Bastille Day as the guest of honor in July. Trump admired the country’s celebrations and called the parade “magnificent.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed on Feb. 6 that Trump requested that the Department of Defense “explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”

“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe,” she added.

The president made the order in a meeting with top generals in mid-January, according to The Washington Post, citing officials.

