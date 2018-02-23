DHS Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke announces retirement

Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine C. Duke announced Friday her retirement for this coming spring.

DHS Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen released a statement Friday confirming Duke’s retirement.

“Elaine has selflessly served the federal government for three decades, and this Department for more than 10 years spanning multiple Secretaries,” her statement read.

Duke served as the seventh Deputy Secretary of DHS and was sworn in on April 8, 2017. She served under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and was acting secretary when John Kelly was appointed White House Chief of Staff.

“I wish Elaine and her family all the best in her retirement, and I look forward to her remaining an active supporter of you, the men and women of DHS,” Nielsen said.