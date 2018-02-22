Who to watch at CPAC: Agenda includes Trump, Pence, Cruz and more

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) kicked off this week with some big name Republicans scheduled to attend.

The political conference hosts a bevy of Republican, conservative and nationalist speakers – from the president to elected officials to right-leaning foreign politicians.

Here’s a look at some of the speakers slated to speak on Thursday and Friday at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland (EST).

Thursday

10:35 a.m. – Vice President Mike Pence

11:55 a.m. – French politician Marion Maréchal-Le Pen

12:40 p.m. – White House counsel Don McGahn

1:00 p.m. – Labor Secretary Alex Acosta

2:00 p.m. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

2:20 p.m. – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; Labor Secretary Alex Acosta

Friday

9:25 a.m. – Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

10:05 a.m. – President Trump

11:55 a.m. – White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Small Business Administration administer Linda McMahon

12:30 p.m. – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai

1:35 p.m. – Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

2:00 p.m. – Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Ky.; Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

3:35 p.m. – British politician Nigel Farage

The full CPAC agenda can be found here.