Politicians react to Billy Graham's death: He was a 'pastor to presidents'

Rev. Billy Graham was a "pastor to presidents" and a "faithful servant" of God, politicians commented early Wednesday after learning about the preacher's death at 99.

"The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him!" President Trump tweeted shortly after news broke of Graham's death. "He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man."

Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump, saying Graham's ministry "changed the lives of millions."

"We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, 'well done good and faithful servant,' Pence tweeted. "Thank you Billy Graham. "

During his lifetime, Graham preached in person to more than 210 million people in more than 185 countries in territories across the world. But he was also known for the counsel his gave to decades of presidents.

In 1983, former President Ronald Reagan awarded Graham the Presidential Medal of Freedom — America’s highest civilian honor. Additionally, the Billy Graham Museum and Library in Charlotte, N.C., was dedicated to him in 2007.

"When he prays with you in the Oval Office or upstairs in the White House, you feel he's praying for you, not the president," former President Bill Clinton once said of Graham.

Read on for a look at how politicians are reacting to Graham’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.