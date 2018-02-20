White House defends Trump's criticism of Russia probe after Florida shooting

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended President Trump on Tuesday, days after he drew backlash for appearing to blame the Parkland school shooting on the FBI's investigation of Russia collusion.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Trump said the FBI was "spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion" with his campaign that they missed several warning signs ahead of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead and dozens more injured.

"I think he was speaking not necessarily that that was the cause," Sanders told reporters. "I think we all have to be aware that the cause of this was the decision of a deranged individual."

"He's making the point that we would like our FBI agencies to not be focused on something that is clearly a hoax," she said.