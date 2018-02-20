Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Zeldin bill would revoke US citizenship of MS-13, other gang members

By Susan Ferrechio | Washington Examiner
Rep. Lee Zeldin said he introduced the bill in response to a string of violent crimes committed by MS-13 gang members on Long Island, where violent crime has escalated. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A Republican House lawmaker has proposed new legislation that would revoke the citizenship of people who came to the U.S. as immigrants if they are involved in gang activity.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., introduced “Protecting our Communities from Gang Violence Act," which would revoke the citizenship of people who acquired citizenship through naturalization and got involved in gang activity either ten years prior or within ten years of becoming a citizen.

“United States naturalization is a privilege not a right, and those who have had this privilege bestowed upon them must respect and uphold the laws of our land,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin said he introduced the bill in response to a string of violent crimes committed by MS-13 gang members on Long Island, where violent crime has escalated.

