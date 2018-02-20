Mueller team charges lawyer linked to ex-Trump adviser with lying to FBI

Prosecutors for FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe filed charges Tuesday against a lawyer connected to former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates -- charging him with lying to investigators in an interview.

Alex Van Der Zwaan was charged with making false statements to investigators about his time working for a law firm employed by the Ukraine Ministry of Justice in 2012.

The court documents say Van Der Zwaan lied to federal investigators in connection with a report he helped produce on the trial of Ukrainian politician Yulia Tymoshenko.

Van Der Zwaan is also alleged to have lied about his last communication with Gates, who was indicted in October along with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. It also notes a communication with an unidentified “Person A” in 2014.

Gates, a former business partner of Manafort, is expected to plead guilty to fraud-related charges in the next few days as part of a plea deal with Mueller.

Additionally, the court document notes that Van Der Zwaan “did not know why an email between him and Person A in September 2016 was not produced to the Special Counsel’s Office.”

The document outlining the charges also claims he deleted and did not produce emails sought by Mueller’s office, including an email between him and “Person A” in September 2016.

