Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Russia Investigation

Mueller team charges lawyer linked to ex-Trump adviser with lying to FBI

Adam Shaw
By Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Judge Napolitano analyzes the latest developments in special counsel Mueller's investigation. Video

Mueller charges lawyer with making false statements

Judge Napolitano analyzes the latest developments in special counsel Mueller's investigation.

Prosecutors for FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe filed charges Tuesday against a lawyer connected to former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates -- charging him with lying to investigators in an interview.

Alex Van Der Zwaan was charged with making false statements to investigators about his time working for a law firm employed by the Ukraine Ministry of Justice in 2012.

The court documents say Van Der Zwaan lied to federal investigators in connection with a report he helped produce on the trial of Ukrainian politician Yulia Tymoshenko.

Van Der Zwaan is also alleged to have lied about his last communication with Gates, who was indicted in October along with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. It also notes a communication with an unidentified “Person A” in 2014.

Gates, a former business partner of Manafort, is expected to plead guilty to fraud-related charges in the next few days as part of a plea deal with Mueller.

Additionally, the court document notes that Van Der Zwaan “did not know why an email between him and Person A in September 2016 was not produced to the Special Counsel’s Office.”

The document outlining the charges also claims he deleted and did not produce emails sought by Mueller’s office, including an email between him and “Person A” in September 2016.

Fox News' Jake Gibson and Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.

Adam Shaw is a Politics Reporter and occasional Opinion writer for FoxNews.com. He can be reached here or on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.