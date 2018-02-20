Florida city to rename library after Obama

The public library in St. Petersburg, Fla., is being renamed in honor of the 44th president of the United States. This fall, the building will receive a major facelift as the President Barack Obama Community Library.

Mayor Rick Kriseman, who received an endorsement from Obama, says other roads and buildings in Florida are starting to bear the name of the former president so it's time for St. Pete to do the same.

"He is man who served honorably for two terms and has already been ranked by historians," Kriseman said during an announcement Monday.

The new name will come with a $16-million price tag paid for with funds from Penny for Pinellas account.

The current midcentury modern structure built in the early 60's will be redesigned to be more handicap-accessible. The back patio will be renovated to host community events and parties and more technology will be added throughout the building.

It’s no coincidence that Kriseman made the announcement the morning of Presidents Day in the middle of Black History Month to celebrate the nation's first African American president.

The library plan is expected to pass City Council's approving vote. Only parts of the library will be shut down during renovations.

Read more on FOX 13 News.