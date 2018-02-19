Trump motorcade driver detained by Secret Service after gun discovered

The Secret Service said Monday it detained someone scheduled to drive a press van in President Trump’s motorcade in Florida after agents discovered a personal firearm during a security check.

“All Secret Service security measures worked,” the agency said in a statement, stressing that nobody under their protection was ever in any danger.

The incident occurred Monday in Palm Beach, where Trump was spending Presidents Day at his resort.

According to the agency, the unnamed individual was a “staff contracted driver” who was found to be “in lawful possession of a prohibited item.” It occurred outside the secure area at a Secret Service security screening checkpoint.

The Secret Service said they investigated and resolved the incident with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The agency said the driver was only detained briefly.

“At no time was any Secret Service protectee in danger or impacted,” it said.

AT FLORIDA HOSPITAL, TRUMP PAYS RESPECTS TO SHOOTING SURVIVORS AND MEDICAL STAFF

The president is staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort. He departed for the nearby Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach Monday morning.

According to a White House pool report, the Secret Service’s screening that led to the discovery of the gun took place across the street from the Mar-a-Lago resort an hour before the press vans actually joined the presidential motorcade.

The driver claimed to have forgotten to leave the firearm inside the driver's personal vehicle, according to the report.

All drivers were replaced after the firearm was discovered and a White House staffer drove the press van instead, the report added.

The White House did not immediately issue a statement on the incident, which comes amid a renewed debate over gun laws after last week’s school shooting in nearby Parkland, Fla.

Fox News’ Kelly Chernenkoff contributed to this report.