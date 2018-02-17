Nashville mayor's ex-lover outpaced other cops in overtime pay: report

The police officer with whom Nashville Mayor Megan Barry recently admitted having an affair received far more overtime pay in recent years than other members of Barry’s security detail, according to a published report.

In fact, Sgt. Rob Forrest received $53,000 more in overtime pay from July 2015 to January of this year than the other four officers combined, the Tennessean reported.

In all, Forrest received $173,843.13 in overtime for that period, the newspaper reported – a steep increase from the amount of overtime pay he received during the tenure of Barry’s predecessor, Mayor Karl Dean, according to the report.

Barry, a Democrat, was elected mayor of Tennessee’s capital city in September 2015. She disclosed that her affair with Forrest began in the spring of 2016, but she has not said when it ended, the newspaper reported.

David Raybin, an attorney for Forrest, would not comment when asked by the Tennessean whether Forrest – as leader of the detail -- scheduled himself to work more overtime to further his affair with the mayor.

Earlier this month, the Tennessean reported that Barry recommended Forrest’s daughter for a city job.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a special city committee are examining Barry and Forrest's use of taxpayer funds.

Barry denies breaking any laws or violating any policies in connection with the affair.

Click here for more from the Tennessean.