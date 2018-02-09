Trump to nominate new drug czar, White House says

White House aide Jim Carroll is expected to be nominated as the new drug czar, according to a statement from Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Friday.

Carroll, who has assumed the duties of deputy chief of staff since Kirstjen Nielsen’s departure to lead the Department of Homeland Security, will act as the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

“We have full confidence in Jim to lead ONDCP to make significant strides in combatting the opioids crisis, reducing drug use, and coordinating U.S. drug policy,” Sanders said. “Fighting the opioid crisis and drug addiction is a priority for this administration. We greatly appreciate Jim for his counsel and leadership during his tenure at the White House and look forward to the future contributions he will make in this new role.”

Tackling the opioid crisis was among then-candidate Donald Trump’s promises on the campaign trail. And in October, he declared the epidemic a “public health emergency.”

Carroll will need Senate confirmation before starting in his new role, according to Reuters.

He also serves as special assistant and senior counsel to President Trump, according to the White House website.

Trump’s earlier pick for drug czar, Rep. Tom Marino, withdrew his name from consideration in October after he was accused of helping to soften legislation and weaken the Drug Enforcement Administration’s ability to go after big drug distributors.

